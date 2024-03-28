Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.27. 1,439,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.