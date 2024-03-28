NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,072,018. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

