Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.87. 1,094,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.