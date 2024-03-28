Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 113,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.29 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

