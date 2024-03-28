Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 173,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.69. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

