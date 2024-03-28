First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 125.7% in March

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
