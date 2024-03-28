First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 125.7% in March

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

