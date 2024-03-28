Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 22,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,856. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.