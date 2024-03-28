Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 22,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,856. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

