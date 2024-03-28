Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 576 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 595,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

