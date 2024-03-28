Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 6,840 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 450,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,237. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.