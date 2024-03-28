GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 425,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,823,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.