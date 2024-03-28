Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 84,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,271,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

