SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 233,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 582,211 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.82.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,236,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

