Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 155.6% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,433. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

