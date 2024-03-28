GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Up 161.1% in March

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the February 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEAGF remained flat at $42.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

