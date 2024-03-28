Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$3,028,000.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 200,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.14, for a total value of C$3,028,000.00.

Ira Gluskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ira Gluskin sold 65,841 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.05, for a total value of C$990,979.48.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$15.12. 652,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,004. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.38). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0342936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares cut Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

