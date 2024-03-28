Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 177.8% in March

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 24,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

