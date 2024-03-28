iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the February 29th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $640,407,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,519. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

