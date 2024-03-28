Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

