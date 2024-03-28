WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 88,593 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5,782.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 435,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

