Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is CPA Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.4% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 309,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

