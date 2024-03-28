CPA Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $249.73. The stock had a trading volume of 230,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

