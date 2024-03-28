BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$115.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.77.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$93.45. 158,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

