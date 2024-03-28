Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8248588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
