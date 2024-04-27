GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.98 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

