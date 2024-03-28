SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. 1,696,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,846. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

