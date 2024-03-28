Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.88. 12,408,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,334,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

