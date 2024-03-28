Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713,430 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises 7.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $62,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 4,626,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,378,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

