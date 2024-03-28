Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.69) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

LON:PHLL traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 189.20 ($2.39). 233,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,012. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.04. Petershill Partners has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18,940.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

