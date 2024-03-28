Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 29th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 158,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

