Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 19,842,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,052,051. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 256.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

