Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.