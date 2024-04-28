Bailard Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

