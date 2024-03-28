Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

