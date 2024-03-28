West Oak Capital LLC Has $100,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Allstate by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after acquiring an additional 104,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.89. The company had a trading volume of 380,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,225. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

