Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.16

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 16419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,407 shares of company stock worth $6,142,892. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544,008 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.