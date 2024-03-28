Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.16

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 16419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.
DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.
In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,407 shares of company stock worth $6,142,892. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544,008 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
