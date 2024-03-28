Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowell Farms
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- What is a Dividend King?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.