Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.