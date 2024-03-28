Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 29th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 145,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

