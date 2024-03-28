T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Performance

Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

