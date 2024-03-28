T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
T&D Stock Performance
Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
T&D Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.