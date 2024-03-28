Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 1,131,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,621. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

