Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Argus

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The company had a trading volume of 127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

