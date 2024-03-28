BWS Financial Boosts Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Price Target to $120.00

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

TLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Talen Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS TLNE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 431,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74. Talen Energy has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $93.00.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

