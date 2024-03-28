First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

