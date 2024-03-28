1,011 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.