CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.25 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.16 and its 200-day moving average is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 895.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.