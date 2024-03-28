Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Thales has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

