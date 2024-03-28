First National Corp MA ADV Has $767,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

