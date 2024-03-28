Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

