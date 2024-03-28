Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 4.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

