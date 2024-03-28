DDD Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 235,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

