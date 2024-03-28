Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 275.2% in March

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HG opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

